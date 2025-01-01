About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 4.7%
LINEAGE: Papaya Bomb x Papaya Bomb
TASTE: Citrus, Sweet,
FEELING: Energized, Creative, Euphoric
FARM: Clear Water Farms, Bandwagon
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Papaya Bomb flower by Clear Water Farms and Papaya Bomb hash by Bandwagon Gardens.
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain made from crossing Papaya with THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.
This terp-heavy strain clocks in terpenoids, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke
Altitude 1 gram Preroll - Papaya Bomb x Papaya Bomb
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
