"THC: 37%

TERPENES: 3.1%

LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Honey Banana

TASTE: , Honey, Earthy, Spicy

FEELING: Clearheaded, Joyful

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Emerald Queen Farms.

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with Papaya Punch flower cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Honey Banana hash cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Originally breed by Oni Seed Company, Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-hybrid strain created by expertly blending Papaya and Purple Punch genetics. This strain is celebrated for its soothing, relaxing effects, coupled with a delightful aroma that marries fruity and cheesy notes. Papaya Punch dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart) and Linalool (spicy, waxy, citrus and floral).



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Honey Banana is a heavy-hitting hybrid strain bred from the fruity crowd pleaser Strawberry Banana crossed with Honey Boo Boo, a heady kushy indica. High in THC and resin production, this strain certainly lives up to its name - the Honey Banana plant’s flowers sport a resinous coat as sticky as honey and exude an unmistakably fruity yet earthy banana aroma. Honey Banana’s dominant terpinoid is β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and promote relaxation. It also contains high levels of Limonene and Myrcene, which in combination generate a euphoric high while also reducing stress and anxiety.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke."

