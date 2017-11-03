Altitude 1 gram Preroll - Sour Diesel x Moroccan Peaches

About this product

THC: 33%
TERPENES: 2.4%
LINEAGE: Sour Diesel, Moroccan Peaches
TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Citrus
FEELING: Comforting, Relaxed, Creative
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens, Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Benbow/Humboldt County
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash. Made with Sour D flower nurtured by Alpenglow Farms and Moroccan Peaches hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, this combination offers the consumer a relaxing and comforting high. The earthly spicy notes of flavor are accompanied by a citrusy undertone that will lull you into a whimsical bliss.

Alpenglow Farms: A family homestead located in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have 25 years toward the fine art of growing a garden and a family. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.

Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

