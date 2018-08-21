About this product
Made with Coyote Blue flower by AlpenGlow farm and WAK hash.
Coyote Blue is the signature strain of Alpenglow Farms with the bright sweetness of lemon curd, flowering chamomile, and blueberries’ aroma. Providing a delightfully tangy, savory, and herbaceous flavor with intensified oak and pine tones.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Wakanda strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
About this strain
Bred by Hoosier Farms in California, Wakanda OG is a hybrid cross between Original Glue (GG4), OG Kush, and Cookies. Drawing from its legendary parents, Wakanda OG provides a powerful yet well-balanced body high that hits within minutes. Expect a skunky but slightly sweet smell with a thick, earthy smoke. Wakanda OG is a great strain for anyone looking for a sedating high that they won’t soon forget.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
