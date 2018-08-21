INSIDE: Nigerian Silver X Miracle Lime Frosting

TASTE: Pine, Citrus, Gassy

FEELING: Lucid, Euphoric, Stimulated

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Happy Dreams Genetics

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Nigerian Haze WAK flower, cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Miracle Lime Frosting hash cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.

Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Wakanda strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.



Bred and cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics - Premium dryfarmed, sungrown organic cannabis. Sustainably grown in the Eel River Valley in the Redwoods of Southern Humboldt.

Miracle Lime Frosting has a lineage of Lime Frosting x MAC strains. with gassy and piney notes due to its Humboldt Reserve OG lineage are complemented by citrusy and fruit forward notes, simultaneously provides a zing of mental stimulation. A euphoric, yet lucid mental state keeps the mind agile while physical effects relieve the body and melt away any tension.