Altitude 1g. Infused Preroll - Nigerian Haze WAK/ Miracle Lime Frosting
by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
INSIDE: Nigerian Silver X Miracle Lime Frosting
TASTE: Pine, Citrus, Gassy
FEELING: Lucid, Euphoric, Stimulated
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Happy Dreams Genetics
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Nigerian Haze WAK flower, cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Miracle Lime Frosting hash cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Wakanda strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
Bred and cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics - Premium dryfarmed, sungrown organic cannabis. Sustainably grown in the Eel River Valley in the Redwoods of Southern Humboldt.
Miracle Lime Frosting has a lineage of Lime Frosting x MAC strains. with gassy and piney notes due to its Humboldt Reserve OG lineage are complemented by citrusy and fruit forward notes, simultaneously provides a zing of mental stimulation. A euphoric, yet lucid mental state keeps the mind agile while physical effects relieve the body and melt away any tension.
TASTE: Pine, Citrus, Gassy
FEELING: Lucid, Euphoric, Stimulated
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Happy Dreams Genetics
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Nigerian Haze WAK flower, cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Miracle Lime Frosting hash cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Wakanda strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
Bred and cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics - Premium dryfarmed, sungrown organic cannabis. Sustainably grown in the Eel River Valley in the Redwoods of Southern Humboldt.
Miracle Lime Frosting has a lineage of Lime Frosting x MAC strains. with gassy and piney notes due to its Humboldt Reserve OG lineage are complemented by citrusy and fruit forward notes, simultaneously provides a zing of mental stimulation. A euphoric, yet lucid mental state keeps the mind agile while physical effects relieve the body and melt away any tension.
About this strain
Bred by Hoosier Farms in California, Wakanda OG is a hybrid cross between Original Glue (GG4), OG Kush, and Cookies. Drawing from its legendary parents, Wakanda OG provides a powerful yet well-balanced body high that hits within minutes. Expect a skunky but slightly sweet smell with a thick, earthy smoke. Wakanda OG is a great strain for anyone looking for a sedating high that they won’t soon forget.
Wakanda OG effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
30% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”