Altitude 1g. Infused Preroll - Nigerian Haze WAK + Nigerian Haze WAK
by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
INSIDE: Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch
TASTE: Vanilla, Citrus, Funk
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Nigerian Haze WAK flower and hash.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Wakanda strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
About this strain
Bred by Hoosier Farms in California, Wakanda OG is a hybrid cross between Original Glue (GG4), OG Kush, and Cookies. Drawing from its legendary parents, Wakanda OG provides a powerful yet well-balanced body high that hits within minutes. Expect a skunky but slightly sweet smell with a thick, earthy smoke. Wakanda OG is a great strain for anyone looking for a sedating high that they won’t soon forget.
Wakanda OG effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
