About this product
"THC: 642 mg
MELT SCALE: 74%
TERPENES: 4.6%
LINEAGE: Animal Mintz, Petrolia Glue
TASTE: Sweet, Mint, Earthy
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed, Calm
FARM: Rosehip Farm
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
Animal glue is a hybrid strain created through the genetics of Animal Mintz and Petrolia Glue. This strain features a delightful flavor of sweet, minty, and earthy notes and an aroma to matches, Users can expect a euphoric and tranquil experience, so whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or seeking a calming escape Animal Glue is the one for you!
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
