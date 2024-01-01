"THC: 642 mg

MELT SCALE: 74%

TERPENES: 4.6%

LINEAGE: Animal Mintz, Petrolia Glue

TASTE: Sweet, Mint, Earthy

FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed, Calm

FARM: Rosehip Farm

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Animal glue is a hybrid strain created through the genetics of Animal Mintz and Petrolia Glue. This strain features a delightful flavor of sweet, minty, and earthy notes and an aroma to matches, Users can expect a euphoric and tranquil experience, so whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or seeking a calming escape Animal Glue is the one for you!



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."

