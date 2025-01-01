THC: 702mg



MELT SCALE: 70%



TERPENES: 4.4%



LINEAGE: Animal Cookies x Blue Power x GSC



TASTE: Spicy, Minty, Earthy



FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric



FARM: East Mill Creek



PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Native soil



Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Animal Mints, the cool creation of California's Seed Junky Genetics! They mixed up a wild trio of strains: Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie cousins in its family tree, Animal Mints boasts a sweet aroma and a refreshingly minty taste that'll tickle your senses. And when it comes to tranquility, it's got a knack for delivering a powerful dose.



Animal Mints dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), α-Humulene (earthy or musky with spicy undertones), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart)





