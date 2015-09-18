About this product
TASTE: Sweet, Mint, Caramel
FEELING: Serene, Relaxed, Content
FARM: Pacific Roots Farm
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Animal Mints is the offspring of legendary California breeder, Seed Junky Genetics. They created this strain by herding together Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie strains in its lineage, with a sweet scent and smooth minty flavor, it’s no wonder Animal Mints inherited a tendency to provide a powerful serenity.
About this strain
The indica-dominant Blue Power is one of Sin City Seeds’ signature strains, bred from Sour Double, Master Kush, The White, and Blue Moonshine genetics. Cherished for its fragrant buds, Blue Power offers a sweet fusion of lemon and berry flavors with an earthy finish. It should be noted that another genetic variation released by Vision Seeds crosses Blueberry, White Widow, and Skunk #1. This rendition is described as a happy and uplifting indica that helps focus the mind while fighting stress.
Blue Power effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”