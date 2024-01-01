Animal Mintz 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Pacific roots)

THC: 744mg
MELT SCALE: 70%
TERPENES: 3.5%
LINEAGE: Animal Cookies x Blue Power x GSC
TASTE: Spicy, Minty, Earthy
FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown"
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.

Animal Mintz, the cool creation of California's Seed Junky Genetics! They mixed up a wild trio of strains: Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie cousins in its family tree, Animal Mints boasts a sweet aroma and a refreshingly minty taste that'll tickle your senses. And when it comes to tranquility, it's got a knack for delivering a powerful dose.

Animal Mintz dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), α-Humulene (earthy or musky with spicy undertones), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart)

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

