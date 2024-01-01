THC: 744mg

MELT SCALE: 70%

TERPENES: 3.5%

LINEAGE: Animal Cookies x Blue Power x GSC

TASTE: Spicy, Minty, Earthy

FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Pacific Roots Farm

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown"

Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.



Animal Mintz, the cool creation of California's Seed Junky Genetics! They mixed up a wild trio of strains: Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie cousins in its family tree, Animal Mints boasts a sweet aroma and a refreshingly minty taste that'll tickle your senses. And when it comes to tranquility, it's got a knack for delivering a powerful dose.



Animal Mintz dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), α-Humulene (earthy or musky with spicy undertones), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart)



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine



