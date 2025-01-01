About this product
THC: 686 mg
MELT SCALE: 66%
TERPENES: 2.8%
LINEAGE: Animal Cookies x Blue Power x GSC
TASTE: Spicy, Minty, Earthy
FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek
PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.
Animal Mintz, the cool creation of California's Seed Junky Genetics! They mixed up a wild trio of strains: Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie cousins in its family tree, Animal Mints boasts a sweet aroma and a refreshingly minty taste that'll tickle your senses. And when it comes to tranquility, it's got a knack for delivering a powerful dose.
Animal Mintz dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), α-Humulene (earthy or musky with spicy undertones), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart)
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
