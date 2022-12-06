About this product
TASTE: Candy, Sweet, Fruity
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Calm
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is a balanced hybrid strain with a decadent, sweet candy-like flavor and aroma. This strain produces an ultra relaxing, heavy, couch-locked feel combined with a clear headed focus.
About this strain
Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s interms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene and myrcene and sometimes linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”