Banana Punch 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash

by NASHA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Banana Punch Green Unpressed Hash:

THC: 770 mg per package
MELT SCALE: 68%
LINEAGE: Banana OG with Purple Punch
TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Calm, Euphoric
FARM: Emerald Queen farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Banana Punch Cultivar:

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.

Banana Punch Strain Information:

Banana Punch is a rare evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch (AllBud). Banana Punch tastes like hazy berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas (Leafly).

Banana Punch Effects:

This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe, and can be used to alleviate chronic pain or just melt the stress from a long day, offering a deep state of full body relaxation (Weedmaps).

Banana Punch Terpenes:

Banana Punch has high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects (Leafly). Banana Punch also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Limonene and Humulene.

About this strain

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.

Questions about Banana Punch

Is Banana Punch an indica or sativa?

Banana Punch is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Banana Punch make you feel?

Banana Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, and tingly.

How does Banana Punch taste?

Banana Punch tastes tropical and sweet with notes of citrus.

What terpenes are in Banana Punch?

Banana Punch features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Banana Punch?

Strains similar to Banana Punch include Banana Sherbet, Ice, Banana Kush, and i-95.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item