About this product
THC: 31 mg
TERPENES: 2.3%
LINEAGE: Slurty3 x GovernMint Oasis
TASTE: Cream, Mint, Citrus
FEELING: Realxed, Creative
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, Betty is a hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing GovernMint Oasis with Slurty3, offering a balanced high that’s both relaxing and euphoric. Its aroma features minty freshness from GovernMint Oasis, complemented by earthy, fruity, and floral notes from Slurty3. The flavor is smooth, with creamy minty notes, berry sweetness, and subtle citrus hints, finishing with a tangy aftertaste. Betty’s terpene profile includes myrcene for relaxation, caryophyllene for a spicy kick, and limonene for mood-boosting, making it a well-rounded and enjoyable strain for social or winding-down moments.
Bandwagon Gardens Flower 14g - Betty
NASHAFlower
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
