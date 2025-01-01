About this product
THC:33%
TERPENES: 1.7%
LINEAGE: Gushers x Gush Mints
TASTE: Fruit, Mint, Diesel
FEELING: Serene, Focused
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Velvet Lushers is an Indica-dominant hybrid from Purple City Genetics, created by crossing Gushers and Gush Mints. It has a complex aroma with sweet, fruity notes of tropical berries and citrus, complemented by a distinctive diesel scent and a refreshing minty undertone. The flavor mirrors the aroma, blending tropical sweetness with a hint of mint and diesel on the exhale. Velvet Lushers delivers a balanced high, offering initial cerebral euphoria followed by a calming body relaxation, making it ideal for unwinding. Its terpene profile includes Limonene (uplifting), Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory), and Linalool (relaxing).
Bandwagon Gardens Flower 14g - Velvet Lushers
NASHAFlower
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
