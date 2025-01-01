About this product
THC: 29%
TERPENES: 1.7%
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake x Bubba Diagonal
TASTE: Earthy, Herbal, Gassy
FEELING: Comfortable, Placid
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Indulge in the decadent Dobos Triangle, an indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Purple City Genetics from the union of Wedding Cake and Bubba Diagonal. This strain entices with a pungent, earthy aroma complemented by sweet, herbal, and skunky notes. On the palate, it delivers a rich blend of earthy, gassy flavors reminiscent of fresh-baked cookie dough. Dominated by terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and linalool, Dobos Triangle offers soothing, full-body relaxation, making it an excellent choice for unwinding, managing pain, or easing into restful sleep.
TERPENES: 1.7%
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake x Bubba Diagonal
TASTE: Earthy, Herbal, Gassy
FEELING: Comfortable, Placid
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Indulge in the decadent Dobos Triangle, an indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Purple City Genetics from the union of Wedding Cake and Bubba Diagonal. This strain entices with a pungent, earthy aroma complemented by sweet, herbal, and skunky notes. On the palate, it delivers a rich blend of earthy, gassy flavors reminiscent of fresh-baked cookie dough. Dominated by terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and linalool, Dobos Triangle offers soothing, full-body relaxation, making it an excellent choice for unwinding, managing pain, or easing into restful sleep.
Bandwagon Gardens Flower 3.5g - Dobos Triangle (I)
NASHAFlower
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
THC: 29%
TERPENES: 1.7%
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake x Bubba Diagonal
TASTE: Earthy, Herbal, Gassy
FEELING: Comfortable, Placid
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Indulge in the decadent Dobos Triangle, an indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Purple City Genetics from the union of Wedding Cake and Bubba Diagonal. This strain entices with a pungent, earthy aroma complemented by sweet, herbal, and skunky notes. On the palate, it delivers a rich blend of earthy, gassy flavors reminiscent of fresh-baked cookie dough. Dominated by terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and linalool, Dobos Triangle offers soothing, full-body relaxation, making it an excellent choice for unwinding, managing pain, or easing into restful sleep.
TERPENES: 1.7%
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake x Bubba Diagonal
TASTE: Earthy, Herbal, Gassy
FEELING: Comfortable, Placid
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Indulge in the decadent Dobos Triangle, an indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Purple City Genetics from the union of Wedding Cake and Bubba Diagonal. This strain entices with a pungent, earthy aroma complemented by sweet, herbal, and skunky notes. On the palate, it delivers a rich blend of earthy, gassy flavors reminiscent of fresh-baked cookie dough. Dominated by terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and linalool, Dobos Triangle offers soothing, full-body relaxation, making it an excellent choice for unwinding, managing pain, or easing into restful sleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item