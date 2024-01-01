Blackwater OG 1.2g Red Pressed Hash (Full Moon Farms)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

THC: 783 mg
MELT SCALE: 80%
TERPENES: 5.2%
LINEAGE: GMOasis x Gush Mintz x Modified Sunset
TASTE: Berry, Diesel, Pine
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Hungry
FARM: Full Moon Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Organic

Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.

Blackwater OG a strain crafted by blending Gush Mintz and Modified Sunset. This strain boasts a distinctive diesel, pine and berry aroma and flavor pofile. Accompanied by this, Blackwater OG promotes a deeply relaxing feeling perfect for winding down. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene and is responsible for this strain's earthy scent and euphoric capabilities.

Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Gush Mintz is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mintz exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

