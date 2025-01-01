About this product
THC: 700 mg
MELT SCALE: 75%
TERPENES: 4.1%
LINEAGE: Blue Dream x Purple Punch
TASTE: Blueberry, Earthy, Pine
FEELING: Creative, Focused, Relaxed
FARM: Terrapin Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.
Blue Halo is a sativa-forward hybrid born from the legendary Blue Dream and the flavorful Purple Punch. This strain boasts a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of ripe berries, citrus, and a hint of earthiness. Its taste mirrors its scent, offering a smooth blend of blueberry, grape, and a touch of vanilla. Blue Halo delivers uplifting and creative effects, making it ideal for daytime use, with a euphoric cerebral buzz that gradually melts into a relaxed but functional body high. Its terpene profile features myrcene for relaxation, limonene for mood elevation, and pinene for mental clarity, creating a balanced yet invigorating experience.
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Blue Halo 1.2g Red Pressed Hash (Terrapin Farms)
NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
