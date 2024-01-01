About this product
"THC: 646 mg
MELT SCALE: 64%
TERPENES: 3.3%
LINEAGE: Blueberry, Purple Dropper
TASTE: Sweet Cream, Pastery
FEELING: Relaxed, Tingly, Uplifted
FARM: Sunrise Mountain Farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native Soil
Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms: a legacy cannabis farm nestled at 2500' in the Humboldt mountains. Thriving on microclimate techniques and regenerative cultivation, Sunrise Mountain uses a unique blend of traditional methods and modern science to foster terpene-rich, sun-grown plants.
Blueberry Muffins is a indica-dominant strain bred by Humboldt Seed Co. by crossing Blueberry strain with Purple Dropper. This strain has a delighful sweet and creamy flavor, mirroring the taste of fresh blueberry muffins! Blueberry Muffin is favored among smokers seeking to feel relaxed and tingly, with a joyful uplifted mood. Its balanced effects make it ideal for those looking to wind down.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
