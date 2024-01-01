About this product
Burmese Mimosa 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash
About this product
About this strain
Burmese Mimosa is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rosè Mimosa and Orange Burmese. This strain from Garcia Hand Picked is a sunny and funky bud that will warm you up for festival days and backyard hangs. Burmese Mimosa has a fruity and pungent aroma that fills the room when you open the jar. The buds are beautiful green with shiny trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Burmese Mimosa is 27.48% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Burmese Mimosa effects include happy, energetic, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Burmese Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Reeferman Seeds, Burmese Mimosa features flavors like grapefruit, earth, and hash. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a sour and citrusy taste. The average price of Burmese Mimosa typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Burmese Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.