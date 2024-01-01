Burmese Mimosa 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash

by NASHA
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product

THC: 722mg per package
MELT SCALE: 64%
TERPENES: 4%
LINEAGE: Rose Mimosa x Orange Burmese
TASTE: Spicy, Earthy, Sweet
FEELING: Energy, Comfort, Inspiration
FARM: Sunrise Mountain Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms, a husband-and-wife legacy cannabis farm in the mountains of Humboldt County. Estate grown at an elevation of 2,500’ with lush, forested wilderness surrounding, sungrown in native soil and nourished by mountain spring water.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Burmese Mimosa is a sativa strain made by crossing Rose Mimosa with Orange Burmese. With distinct citrus notes and buds that sparkle in the sun, this strain is as flavorful as it is beautiful. A true sativa, Burmese Mimosa provides an energizing and joyful high that spurs creativity and inspiration with long-lasting effects minus the crash and couchlock. Perfect for going on a nature adventure, spending the day with your friends, or getting inspired for an art project.

This super terpy strain contains elevated levels of β-caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene and Limonene. In conjunction, these terpenes provide anti-inflammatory effects as well as muscle relaxation.

About this strain

Burmese Mimosa is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rosè Mimosa and Orange Burmese. This strain from Garcia Hand Picked is a sunny and funky bud that will warm you up for festival days and backyard hangs. Burmese Mimosa has a fruity and pungent aroma that fills the room when you open the jar. The buds are beautiful green with shiny trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Burmese Mimosa is 27.48% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Burmese Mimosa effects include happy, energetic, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Burmese Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Reeferman Seeds, Burmese Mimosa features flavors like grapefruit, earth, and hash. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a sour and citrusy taste. The average price of Burmese Mimosa typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Burmese Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
