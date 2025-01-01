"THC: 809 mg

TERPENES: 6.3%

MELT SCALE: 82%

LINEAGE: THC Bomb, Pre-64 Runtz

TASTE: Sweet, Earthy, Diesel

FEELING: Happy, Uplifted, Creative

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Originally bread by Purple City Genetics, Canal Street NTZ is a blend of THB Bomb and Pre-64 Runtz. This strain is perfect for boosting creativity alongside a dose of happiness and euphoria— ideal for unlocking inspiration and uplifting your mood. It’s honey-sweet and earthy flavors provide a smooth, enjoyable experience with ever puff. The dominant terpenes in this particular blend are myrcene and caryophyllene.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."""

