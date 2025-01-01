"THC: 809 mg

TERPENES: 6.3%

MELT SCALE: 82%

LINEAGE: THC Bomb, Pre-64 Runtz

TASTE: Sweet, Earthy, Diesel

FEELING: Happy, Uplifted, Creative

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Originally bread by Purple City Genetics, Canal Street NTZ is a blend of THB Bomb and Pre-64 Runtz. This strain is perfect for boosting creativity alongside a dose of happiness and euphoria— ideal for unlocking inspiration and uplifting your mood. It’s honey-sweet and earthy flavors provide a smooth, enjoyable experience with ever puff. The dominant terpenes in this particular blend are myrcene and caryophyllene.



Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

