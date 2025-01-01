About this product
"THC: 809 mg
TERPENES: 6.3%
MELT SCALE: 82%
LINEAGE: THC Bomb, Pre-64 Runtz
TASTE: Sweet, Earthy, Diesel
FEELING: Happy, Uplifted, Creative
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Originally bread by Purple City Genetics, Canal Street NTZ is a blend of THB Bomb and Pre-64 Runtz. This strain is perfect for boosting creativity alongside a dose of happiness and euphoria— ideal for unlocking inspiration and uplifting your mood. It’s honey-sweet and earthy flavors provide a smooth, enjoyable experience with ever puff. The dominant terpenes in this particular blend are myrcene and caryophyllene.
Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
