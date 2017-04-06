Cherry Dosido 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Moon and Stars Farm)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

THC: 861 mg
TERPENES: 3%
MELT SCALE: 58%
LINEAGE: Phantom Cookies x Dosidos
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Gassy
FEELING: Relaxed, Creative, Balanced
FARM: Moon and Stars Farm
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek,Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Regenerative Soil, Sungrown, Biodynamic

Cultivated by Moon and Stars Farm, a Veteran owned, organic-biodynamic craft cannabis farm located in the beautiful mountains of Willow Creek.

Cherry Dosi, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing, relaxing, creative, and tingly.This strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Phantom Cookies, also known as "Phantom Cookie," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Northern California that crosses a flavorful Cherry Pie with the resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Green and purple hues weave through the buds beneath a crystalline layer of trichomes, from which sprout Phantom Cookies’ electric orange hairs. Its aroma is an intricate blend of earthiness and roasted nuts, accented by sweeter notes of grape and berry. Next comes this hybrid’s crushing euphoria which shakes the mind awake with creativity and happiness. Increase the dose and the brain and body will be overcome with a relaxing haze that dulls nausea, stress, and pain while sharpening the appetite. Phantom Cookies will be ready to harvest outdoors at the beginning of October, but indoor growers will wait 8 to 9 weeks for buds to finish flowering.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
