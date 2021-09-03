About this product
About this strain
Cherry Do-Si-Dos effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
52% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
11% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!