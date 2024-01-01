Cherry Runtz 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Full Moon Farms)

by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

THC: 676 mg
MELT SCALE: 68%
TERPENES: 4.6%
LINEAGE: E85 x Oreoz
TASTE: Sweet, Diesel, Spicy
FEELING: Euphoria
FARM: Full Moon Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Organic

Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.

Cherry Runtz is the product of mixing the two strains E85 and Oreoz to create a luxurious combination that sweetness and diesel. Originally bred by Grandiflora Genetics, E28 showcases citrusy sweet alongside one another to give you a happy high. With the accompaniment of Oreoz, whose signature chocolatey goodness packs a calming euphoric experience, the two come together to create a truly long-lasting relaxing high.

Cherry Runtz dominant terpene is terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), followed by limonene (citrusy, sweet, and tart), and then mycrene.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

E85 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. This strain is a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. E85 has a fruity and dessert-like aroma and taste that are truly pleasing to the senses. E85 is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us E85 effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose E85 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Grandiflora Genetics, E85 features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a limited edition offering from Grandiflora Genetics, a brand that specializes in exotic and rare genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed E85, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

