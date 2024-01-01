THC: 672 mg

TERPENES: 3.3%

MELT SCALE: 58%

LINEAGE: Starflighter x GSC

TASTE: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy

FEELING: Uplifted, Relaxed

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Bred by Exotic Genetics, Cookies and Cream offers a delightful blend of sweet, creamy, and earthy notes, reminiscent of freshly baked cookies with hints of vanilla and chocolate. Its aroma is rich and inviting, featuring a combination of sugary sweetness and subtle herbal undertones. A evenly balanced hybrid providing a euphoric uplift alongside a relaxed body sensation. Users often experience a wave of happiness and creativity, making it ideal for social gatherings or creative pursuits, followed by a wave of relaxation.



Cookies and Cream's terpene profle features β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), and Myrcene and Linalool that provides earthy anf floral notes that contributes a calming effect



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

read more