THC: 38%

TERPENES 2.5%

LINEAGE: Madd Fruit x Moroccan Peaches

TASTE: Strawberry, Citrus, Spicy

FEELING: Energized, Creative, Euphoric

FARM: Bandwagon Gardens, Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Made with Madd Fruit flower by Bandwagon Gardens and Moroccan Peaches hash cultivated by Clear Water Farms.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Madd Fruit, bred by Purple City Genetics, is an indica hybrid crossing PapayaBerry Runtz x Moroccan Peaches. It delivers a sweet, fruity explosion with notes of ripe berries, citrus candy, and tropical papaya. Dominant terpenes likely include myrcene and caryophyllene, adding earthy, musky, and spicy undertones. Smooth and flavorful, Maddfruit offers a dessert-like smoking experience.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Moroccan Peaches is a tantalizing blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange. Its mesmerizing terpene profile is a mix of peachy incense and citrusy lemon gas, delivering a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

