THC: 766 mg

TERPENES: 3.9%

MELT SCALE: 86%

LINEAGE: GMO, Rainbow Beltz F1

TASTE: Pepper, Sweet,Tropical

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the genetic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.



Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.



