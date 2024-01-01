POTENCY: 346mg

TERPENES: 6%

LINEAGE: GMO, Rainbow Beltz F1

TASTE: Pepper, Sweet,Tropical

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the gentic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.



Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. CCELL All-In-One atomizes cannabinoids and terpenes separately with advanced multi-level heating and isolated airways, ensuring pure plant flavors, zero clogs, and clean, powerful vapor delivery.

