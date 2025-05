THC: 663 mg

TERPENES: 4%

MELT SCALE: 64%

LINEAGE: GMO x Solo Burger.

TASTE: Pine, Earthy, and Gas

FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric

FARM: Humboldt Royale

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Humboldt Royale, an independent farm located in Southern Humboldt, that specializes in outdoor sun grown farming and regenerative soil.



Donny Burger is an indica-hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO with Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly and happy. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine

read more