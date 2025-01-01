THC: 726 mg

MELT SCALE: 54%

TERPENES: 3%

LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Mendo Punch

TASTE: Sweet, Tropical, Fruity

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed

FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek

PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.



Double Punch is a perfectly blanaced hybrid made by crossing Papaya Punch and Mendo Punch. This strain delivers the delightful tastes of tropical fruit, creamy vanilla and sugary sweetness. This strain will leave you feeling giddy, carefree, and deeply relaxed. An ideal companion for unwinding after a long day or adding a touch of bliss to a social setting. **** dominant terpinoids are Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet).



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

