About this product
THC: 726 mg
MELT SCALE: 54%
TERPENES: 3%
LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Mendo Punch
TASTE: Sweet, Tropical, Fruity
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed
FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek
PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.
Double Punch is a perfectly blanaced hybrid made by crossing Papaya Punch and Mendo Punch. This strain delivers the delightful tastes of tropical fruit, creamy vanilla and sugary sweetness. This strain will leave you feeling giddy, carefree, and deeply relaxed. An ideal companion for unwinding after a long day or adding a touch of bliss to a social setting. **** dominant terpinoids are Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet).
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
MELT SCALE: 54%
TERPENES: 3%
LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Mendo Punch
TASTE: Sweet, Tropical, Fruity
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed
FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek
PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.
Double Punch is a perfectly blanaced hybrid made by crossing Papaya Punch and Mendo Punch. This strain delivers the delightful tastes of tropical fruit, creamy vanilla and sugary sweetness. This strain will leave you feeling giddy, carefree, and deeply relaxed. An ideal companion for unwinding after a long day or adding a touch of bliss to a social setting. **** dominant terpinoids are Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet).
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Double Punch Green Unpressed Hash (The Honeydew Creek)
NASHAHash
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
THC: 726 mg
MELT SCALE: 54%
TERPENES: 3%
LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Mendo Punch
TASTE: Sweet, Tropical, Fruity
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed
FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek
PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.
Double Punch is a perfectly blanaced hybrid made by crossing Papaya Punch and Mendo Punch. This strain delivers the delightful tastes of tropical fruit, creamy vanilla and sugary sweetness. This strain will leave you feeling giddy, carefree, and deeply relaxed. An ideal companion for unwinding after a long day or adding a touch of bliss to a social setting. **** dominant terpinoids are Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet).
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
MELT SCALE: 54%
TERPENES: 3%
LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Mendo Punch
TASTE: Sweet, Tropical, Fruity
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed
FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek
PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.
Double Punch is a perfectly blanaced hybrid made by crossing Papaya Punch and Mendo Punch. This strain delivers the delightful tastes of tropical fruit, creamy vanilla and sugary sweetness. This strain will leave you feeling giddy, carefree, and deeply relaxed. An ideal companion for unwinding after a long day or adding a touch of bliss to a social setting. **** dominant terpinoids are Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet).
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item