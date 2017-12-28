About this product

Sun-grown by Moon Made farms, a female-owned farm in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt county.



Durban Runtz is a cross between Durban Poison and Runtz strains.

Durban Poison is a pure Sativa that originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects.

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.



