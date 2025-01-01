THC: 769 mg

TERPENES: 4.4%

MELT SCALE: 80%

LINEAGE: Moroccan Peaches x GovernMint Oasis

TASTE: Citrus, Mint, Earthy

FEELING: Uplifted, Clear Headed, Relaxed

FARM: Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Egyptian Gold, bred by Purple City Genetics from Moroccan Peaches and GovernMint Oasis, is a balanced hybrid known for its rich flavor and potent effects. It offers a sweet, peachy taste layered with citrus, mint, and earthy diesel notes, with an aroma that mirrors its complex flavor. Effects are both uplifting and relaxing—delivering a creative cerebral buzz followed by soothing body calm—making it versatile for day or evening use. Its terpene profile includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene.



Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

