THC: 769 mg

TERPENES: 4.4%

MELT SCALE: 78%

LINEAGE: Moroccan Peaches x GovernMint Oasis

TASTE: Citrus, Mint, Earthy

FEELING: Uplifted, Clear Headed, Relaxed

FARM: Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Egyptian Gold, bred by Purple City Genetics from Moroccan Peaches and GovernMint Oasis, is a balanced hybrid known for its rich flavor and potent effects. It offers a sweet, peachy taste layered with citrus, mint, and earthy diesel notes, with an aroma that mirrors its complex flavor. Effects are both uplifting and relaxing—delivering a creative cerebral buzz followed by soothing body calm—making it versatile for day or evening use. Its terpene profile includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine

