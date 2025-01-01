About this product
THC: 769 mg
TERPENES: 4.4%
MELT SCALE: 78%
LINEAGE: Moroccan Peaches x GovernMint Oasis
TASTE: Citrus, Mint, Earthy
FEELING: Uplifted, Clear Headed, Relaxed
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Egyptian Gold, bred by Purple City Genetics from Moroccan Peaches and GovernMint Oasis, is a balanced hybrid known for its rich flavor and potent effects. It offers a sweet, peachy taste layered with citrus, mint, and earthy diesel notes, with an aroma that mirrors its complex flavor. Effects are both uplifting and relaxing—delivering a creative cerebral buzz followed by soothing body calm—making it versatile for day or evening use. Its terpene profile includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene.
Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
