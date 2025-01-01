THC: 718mg

TERPENES: 3%

MELT SCALE: 66%

LINEAGE: Vanilla Creme Pie x Humboldt Pound Cake Bx3

TASTE: Citrus, Gassy, Spicy, Fruity

FEELING: Relaxation, Energizing, Euphoria

FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek

PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.



Originally developed as one of Humboldt Seed Co’s original strains, Farmer’s Daughter is an homage to the next generation of women in cannabis, especially breeders and growers. A cross between Vanilla Creme Pie and Humboldt Pound Cake Bx3, this sumptuous strain balances a painkilling body high with energy and elation. With flavor notes spanning the aromatic spectrum from lemon/lime to diesel to grapefruit, Farmer’s Daughter is a straight-up crowdpleaser.



In addition to its high THC content, Farmer’s Daughter is also bursting with terpenes. This strain has high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects. Farmer’s Daughter also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Limonene, Humulene, Linalool and Pinene.



