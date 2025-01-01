About this product
THC: 718mg
TERPENES: 3%
MELT SCALE: 66%
LINEAGE: Vanilla Creme Pie x Humboldt Pound Cake Bx3
TASTE: Citrus, Gassy, Spicy, Fruity
FEELING: Relaxation, Energizing, Euphoria
FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek
PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.
Originally developed as one of Humboldt Seed Co’s original strains, Farmer’s Daughter is an homage to the next generation of women in cannabis, especially breeders and growers. A cross between Vanilla Creme Pie and Humboldt Pound Cake Bx3, this sumptuous strain balances a painkilling body high with energy and elation. With flavor notes spanning the aromatic spectrum from lemon/lime to diesel to grapefruit, Farmer’s Daughter is a straight-up crowdpleaser.
In addition to its high THC content, Farmer’s Daughter is also bursting with terpenes. This strain has high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects. Farmer’s Daughter also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Limonene, Humulene, Linalool and Pinene.
Farmer's Daughter 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item