Forum Cookies 1.2 g Green Unpressed Hash (Mattole Valley Sungrown)
by NASHA
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Cherry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
252 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!