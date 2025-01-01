THC: 34%

TERPENES: 2.8%

LINEAGE: G Tank x Dark Rainbow

TASTE: Diesel, Spicy, Pine

FEELING: Relaxed, Restful, Uplifted

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with G Tank flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Dark Rainbow live rosin cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.



Clear Water Farms is homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



G Tank, also known as Gas Tanker, is an Indica forward hybrid derived from the Sour Diesel x Gas strains. Its aroma is a bold mix of diesel fuel and zesty citrus, with hints of pine and earthy herbs sneaking in. The taste follows suit—spicy, gassy, and tangy with a sour citrus kick. Thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a heavy body high, and a serious case of the munchies, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the gentic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.



Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin.

