THC: 764mg

MELT SCALE: 65%

TERPENES: 3.9%

LINEAGE: Dark Rainbow x GMO

TASTE: Spicy, Sweet, Fruity

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown



PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Gen Z is the fusion of GMO and Dark Rainbow, two indica-leaning hybrid strains it offers a sensory experience characterized by a delightful blend of sweet, spicy, and fruity notes. This harmonious combination promises a journey of relaxation and a tantalizing treat for the palate.The unique terpene profile of Gen Z contributes to its distinctive aroma and flavor, making it a favorite among connoisseurs.



Gen Z's dominate terpenes are β-caryophyllene which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and lends its peppery flavor, and Terpinolene that adds a subtle sweet undertone.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

