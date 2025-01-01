THC: 744 mg

MELT SCALE: 78%

TERPENES: 5.7%

LINEAGE: GMO x OZ Kush

TASTE: Diesel, Pine, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, uplifted, euphoric

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



GMOoz is a potent hybrid strain blending the best of GMO and OZ Kush. It offers an earthy, diesel-like flavor with an aroma to match, creating a bold sensory experience. Known for its uplifting effects, GMOoz leaves you feeling relaxed and euphoric, making it ideal for unwinding. Perfect for those seeking a balanced, yet comfortable high.



Nasha’s Orange label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

