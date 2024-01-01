GMOoz 1.2g Red Pressed Hash (Moon and Stars Farm)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

THC: 683 mg
TERPENES: 3.0%
MELT SCALE: 68%
LINEAGE: GMO x OZ Kush
TASTE: Diesel, Pine, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifted, Euphoric
FARM: Moon and Stars Farm
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek,Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Regenerative Soil, Sungrown, Biodynamic

Cultivated by Moon and Stars Farm, a Veteran owned, organic-biodynamic craft cannabis farm located in the beautiful mountains of Willow Creek.

GMOoz is a potent hybrid strain blending the best of GMO and OZ Kush. It offers an earthy, diesel-like flavor with an aroma to match, creating a bold sensory experience. Known for its uplifting effects, GMOoz leaves you feeling relaxed and euphoric, making it ideal for unwinding. Perfect for those seeking a balanced, yet comfortable high.

Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

3rd Gen Family Farms and Terp Hogz produced OZ Kush by crossing their award-winning OG Eddy Lepp with Zkittlez. This fruity cultivar is backed by an OG Kush high with lots of trichomes. For those looking for an evening wind-down strain with fruity genetics, OZ Kush might become your new favorite.

 

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
