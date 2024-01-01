About this product
THC: 784 mg
MELT SCALE: 84 %
TERPENES: 6.2%
LINEAGE: GMO x Gush Mints
TASTE: Cream, Garlic, and Gas
FEELING: Relaxing, Calm
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
Purple City Genetics strikes gold once more, birthing the marvelous GovernMint Oasis from the fusion of GMO and Gush Mints. This sensational strain exudes a potent fragrance of cream, garlic, and fuel. Prepare for a wave of indica goodness with GovernMint Oasis, as it gifts you a powerful, body-soothing high and a tranquil state of mind.
GovernMint Oasis's dominant terpinoids are Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), α-Humulene (earthy or musky with spicy undertones).
Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass
Governmint Oasis 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Clear Water Farms)
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
