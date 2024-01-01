GovernMint Oasis 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Blocksburg Family Farms)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of GovernMint Oasis 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Blocksburg Family Farms)

About this product

THC: 678mg
TERPENES: 3.2%
MELT SCALE: 64%
LINEAGE: GMO x Gush Mints
TASTE: Cream, Garlic, and Gas
FEELING: Relaxing, Calm
FARM: Blocksburg Family Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

Cultivated by Blocksburg Family Farms the fertile fields of Humboldt County, where lush green cannabis plants thrive against the backdrop of towering redwood forests, creating a picturesque landscape that blends natural beauty of sustainable farming practices. Blocksburg Family Farms is a second generation, family owned California state licensed cannabis farm. Continuing Tradition one generation at a time.

Purple City Genetics strikes gold once more, birthing the marvelous GovernMint Oasis from the fusion of GMO and Gush Mints. This sensational strain exudes a potent fragrance of cream, garlic, and fuel. Prepare for a wave of indica goodness with GovernMint Oasis, as it gifts you a powerful, body-soothing high and a tranquil state of mind.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine

About this strain

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

