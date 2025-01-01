THC: 737 mg

MELT SCALE: 64%

TERPENES: 5%

LINEAGE: Grapes and Cream x Cherry Dosido x Delicata Grape

TASTE: Fruity, Creamy, Earthy

FARM: Moon and Stars Farrn

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek,Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Regenerative Soil, Sungrown, Biodynamic

Cultivated by Moon and Stars Farm, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.



Grape and Dream is a luscious hybrid born from Grapes and Cream, Cherry Dosido, and Delicata Grape, offering a rich blend of sweet grape and creamy berry notes layered with subtle earthy undertones. Its aroma follows suit, filling the air with a mix of ripe fruit, soft floral hints, and a touch of spice. The effects are balanced, delivering a relaxed yet uplifted state that encourages calm focus and a dreamy sense of ease. Dominant terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene contribute to its fruity sweetness, gentle euphoria, and soothing body relaxation.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

