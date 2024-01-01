About this product
THC: 695 mg
TERPENES: 2.6%
MELT SCALE: 52%
LINEAGE: Tuscan Dream x Blue Ether
TASTE: Grape, Candy, Fruity
FEELING: Relaxed, Calm, Sleepy
FARM: Whitethorn Valley Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home.
Grape Fog, an indica-dominant strain deriving from Tuscan Dream and Blue Ether, boasts a delightful flavor profile of grapes, candy, and berries,complimented by a sweet, enticing aroma. This strain is perfect for relaxation, as it induces a clam, relaxed, sleepy state, making ideal for unwinding after a lonh day or preparing for a restful night's sleep. Its soothing effects make it a favorite forthose seeking tranquility and peace. Grape fog is a myrcene and caryophyllene forward strain.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
