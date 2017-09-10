THC: 705 mg

MELT SCALE: 70%

TERPENES: 4.8%

LINEAGE: Banana Og x Grape Pie

TASTE: Vanilla, Grape, Banana

FEELING: Creative, Energetic, Happy

FARM: Happy Dreams Genetics

PLACE GROWN: The Eel River Valley, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Dry-Farmed, Sungrown



Cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics this award-winning, sustainable, legacy grower specializes in unique, exotic strains. They utilize dry-farming techniques to conserve water and maintain enviornmental balance. Their commitment to sustainability leads them to growing exceptional plants.



Brought to life by the masterminds at Cannarado Genetics, Grape Nana is the love child of Banana OG and Grape Pie. It wafts a tantalizing blend of sweetness and fruitiness with a hint of skunky charm and a smooth, creamy flavor. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or snuggling up for a chill night in. Fearuring a terpene profile dominated by Myrcene which contributes to its sedating effects, followed by Pinene and β-Caryophyllene; the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Show more