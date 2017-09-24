Grape Soda 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Emerald Queen Farms)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

THC: 663 mg per package
TERPENES: 3.60%
MELT SCALE: 60%
LINEAGE: A phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush
TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Pine
FEELING: Relaxed, Clear, Euphoric
FARM: Emerald Queen farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.

Grape Soda is an Indica-dominant hybrid from Oregon-based growers Taste Budz. A phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda features strong citrus and pine smells and bursts with grape flavor. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry.

About this strain

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
