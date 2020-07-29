About this product
TASTE: Sweet, Creamy, Fruity
FEELING: Cerebral, Calming, Soothing
FARM: Moon Made
PLACE GROWN: Petrolia, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Sun-grown by Moon Made farms, a female-owned farm in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt county.
Grapes and Cream is an Indica-dom cross of Grape Pie x Cookies and Cream bred by Cannarado Genetics and our cut comes from Phinest Cannabis. With δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Humulene as its dominant terpenes. It has a flavor and aroma of grape yogurt with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. And it’s perfect for sufferers of anxiety, pain, and inflammation.
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”