FARM: Organic Medicinals farms

LINEAGE: Apple Custard x MAC

TASTE: Skunky Citrus, Fruity, Fruity

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

PLACE GROWN: The Eel River Valley, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Dry-Farmed, Sungrown



Dry-farmed at Organic Medicinals farms - Where cannabis is sun-grown using organic sustainable methods in Humboldt county California.



The Gravity Apple is an heirloom cross of the apple pheno of the Sunset Sherbert OG (Apple Custard) X Mac created by collaboration of Alluvium Organics & Happy Dreams Genetics.

Apple Custard is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through a three-way cross of the powerful Sunset Sherbet X Triple OG X Apple Frosting strains. This celebrity child boasts an insanely delicious flavor with a soothing high that's great for a lazy night when you're just about ready to get to sleep. Like its name suggests, this strain has a super sweet and creamy sour apple flavor but with just a touch of woody pine, too. The aroma is very similar, with a rich creamy sour apple overtone accented by hints of woody pine and savory diesel. MAC, also known as “Miracle Alien Cookies,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Alien Cookies X (Colombian X Starfighter) strains. This strain has a dank sour citrus flavor with a spicy earthy overtone that sweetens upon exhale. The aroma is of earthy herbs and pungent diesel, all wrapped up in a sour dank overtone that fills any room with its heavy stench.