LINEAGE: Apple Custard x MAC
TASTE: Skunky Citrus, Fruity, Fruity
FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
PLACE GROWN: The Eel River Valley, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Dry-Farmed, Sungrown
Dry-farmed at Organic Medicinals farms - Where cannabis is sun-grown using organic sustainable methods in Humboldt county California.
The Gravity Apple is an heirloom cross of the apple pheno of the Sunset Sherbert OG (Apple Custard) X Mac created by collaboration of Alluvium Organics & Happy Dreams Genetics.
Apple Custard is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through a three-way cross of the powerful Sunset Sherbet X Triple OG X Apple Frosting strains. This celebrity child boasts an insanely delicious flavor with a soothing high that's great for a lazy night when you're just about ready to get to sleep. Like its name suggests, this strain has a super sweet and creamy sour apple flavor but with just a touch of woody pine, too. The aroma is very similar, with a rich creamy sour apple overtone accented by hints of woody pine and savory diesel. MAC, also known as “Miracle Alien Cookies,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Alien Cookies X (Colombian X Starfighter) strains. This strain has a dank sour citrus flavor with a spicy earthy overtone that sweetens upon exhale. The aroma is of earthy herbs and pungent diesel, all wrapped up in a sour dank overtone that fills any room with its heavy stench.
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
